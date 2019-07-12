× Festival Goers Expect New Layout at 80/35

DES MOINES, Iowa – Music Festival goers will experience a new layout at the 12th annual 80/35 Festival.

There will now be two ‘ticketed area’ stages and three free stages. The free areas have shifted more west toward the Pappajohn Sculpture Park with a featured stage on Grand Avenue.

The Hy-Vee Main Stage will stay where it normally is near the Des Moines Public Library. The new ticketed stage, Kum & Go stage’ is along 13th Street.

Click here to view a map.

There are more than 30 performances in the free area and 16 performances in the ticketed space.

Artists featured include: Elle King, YungBlud, Metric, Murder By Death, Dessa, Lissie and more.

Two-Day tickets are available for $105. Friday single-day tickets cost $55 and Saturday single-day tickets are $65.

80/35 is located at Western Gateway Park. It runs Friday and Saturday.