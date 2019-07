× First Case of West Nile Virus of 2019 Confirmed in Audubon County

AUDUBON COUNTY, Iowa — An Audubon County man has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the first case confirmed in an Iowan in 2019.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the man is an older adult. He has since recovered from the virus.

West Nile Virus is spread by mosquitoes in Iowa. Last year 104 Iowans were diagnosed with the disease. Nine Iowans died from it.