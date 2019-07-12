Governor Recognized For Pro-Life Stance at Family Leadership Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Family Leader sponsored the 8th annual Family Leadership Summit for Evangelical Christians on Friday.

The group honored Governor Kim Reynolds with the Wilberforce Award for her work to sign a fetal heartbeat bill into law.

“It was a proud, exciting day. Iowa has boldly led the nation in passing a fetal heartbeat bill,” said Reynolds. “We won and life won to stand for those who are unable to stand for themselves.”

She also mentioned the court challenge stopping the Iowa law but she added, "We’re not done. I’m in it for the long haul."

Reynolds shared with the group how she values her faith.

“Each morning, I try to start my day reading scripture and I also have the book Jesus Calling,” said the governor. She quoted the book, “Trust me in every detail of your life, nothing is random in my life, nothing is wasted when you walk close to me.”

Family Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaats spoke on the importance of changing the culture as a means to change the laws and policies.

“Wilberforce thought it was cultural transformation first if you’re going to end slavery. We believe it’s cultural transformation first if we’re going to end abortion,” said Vander Plaats, "and I believe one day, ladies and gentlemen, you will see Roe versus Wade overturned in this country.”