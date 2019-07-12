Home Show Expo Offers Design Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa –You can get remodeling and decorating ideas by touring a new neighborhood this month.

The HomeShowExpo kicks off July 13th. It's located at The Reserve at Daybreak in Waukee. The expo features six homes in the neighborhood with mature trees.

“It`s kind of referred to as the street of dreams. All the homes are professionally decorated, professionally landscaped, 100 percent every bell and whistle you can imagine,” said Dan Knoup, Executive Officer of Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines.

Home #4 by Element 119 features a statement fireplace in the living room, a spacious kitchen and dining area, and a master suite on the main level with heated floors in the bathroom. The lower level has a theater room, brightly decorated playroom, and more bedrooms. Outside has plenty of living space, including a pool.

Knoup said 15,000 people visit ever year to get ideas of the latest trends, which he said includes color. “We’re seeing a lot of color, a lot of textures. Hardwoods are still really prominent, but a lot of different real bright colors are coming back.”

Tickets are $10. You can buy onsite, but you park at the Waukee Apex building and then take a bus ride to the homes. It runs the last three weekends of July. You can find a list of dates and times on the HomeShowExpo’s website.