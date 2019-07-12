Iowa Soybeans Nearly Done Emerging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Parts of Iowa saw heavy rain this last week but overall it was hot and dry according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

Farmers used the time to wrap up planting, harvest hay, spray, and apply nitrogen. Statewide, 1% of the corn crop has begun to silk, more than a week behind the five year average. Corn conditions declined a bit to 61% good or excellent.

Emerging soybeans is at 96%, two weeks behind the average and 7% of soybeans are blooming. Soybean conditions are rated at 64% good to excellent.