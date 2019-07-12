3 Found Dead at Kossuth County Residence

Posted 3:47 pm, July 12, 2019, by

BANCROFT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead at a residence in Bancroft Friday morning.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a report Friday morning about two deceased individuals at a residence in the 500 block of S. Morehouse Street in Bancroft.

Bancroft Police Department officers went to the residence and found a third person deceased.

The incident is under investigation. Authorities said there is not an on-going threat to the public.

The names of those found dead have not yet been released.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.