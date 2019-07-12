× 3 Found Dead at Kossuth County Residence

BANCROFT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead at a residence in Bancroft Friday morning.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a report Friday morning about two deceased individuals at a residence in the 500 block of S. Morehouse Street in Bancroft.

Bancroft Police Department officers went to the residence and found a third person deceased.

The incident is under investigation. Authorities said there is not an on-going threat to the public.

The names of those found dead have not yet been released.