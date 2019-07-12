× Yungblud Forced to Cancel 80/35 Performance

DES MOINES, Iowa — English alt rock artist Yungblud will miss his performance at 80/35 Music Festival after his tour bus broke down, announced the festival Friday.

Yungblud was scheduled to perform on the main stage at 5 p.m. Friday. Instead, The Maytags will perform in that slot at 5 p.m.

“We’re bummed; it’s never easy when this happens. But the show will still go on!” said the festival on Twitter.

Yungblud will not perform at the festival at all over the weekend.

We have some bad news. @yungblud's tour bus broke down. He can't make it to Des Moines today and won't perform at 80/35. We’re bummed; it’s never easy when this happens. But the show will still go on! @TheMaytags now taking the Hy-Vee Main Stage at 5pm. https://t.co/DJCyUlumjL pic.twitter.com/LpkOKztaVQ — 80/35 Music Festival (@8035) July 12, 2019

Go here to learn more about 80/35 Music Festival and this year’s performers.