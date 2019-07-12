Yungblud Forced to Cancel 80/35 Performance

80/35 Music Festival (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — English alt rock artist Yungblud will miss his performance at 80/35 Music Festival after his tour bus broke down, announced the festival Friday.

Yungblud was scheduled to perform on the main stage at 5 p.m. Friday. Instead, The Maytags will perform in that slot at 5 p.m.

“We’re bummed; it’s never easy when this happens. But the show will still go on!” said the festival on Twitter.

Yungblud will not perform at the festival at all over the weekend.

