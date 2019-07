Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Regional softball continued for Iowa's big schools on Saturday. Ankeny and Carlisle were among the teams that advances to Tuesday's regional finals.

The Hawkettes blanked East on the road, 5-0, as senior Paige Jacobsen twirled a complete game shutout. Ankeny hits the road for Tuesday's Class 5A, Region 3 final against Fort Dodge.

The top-ranked Wildcats shut out Gilbert, 8-0, to move to 34-3 on the season. Carlisle hosts Boone Tuesday in the Class 4A, Region 2 final.