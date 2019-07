× Des Moines Man Killed in Overnight Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the victim of a deadly overnight crash.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday along Highway 5 near the Norwalk exit.

Police say 37-year-old Adam Holloway of Des Moines apparently lost control of his SUV and slammed into a concrete bridge support. Holloway was killed in the crash. No one else was in the car.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.