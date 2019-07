Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It is still 205 days away from the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses and no one has been in the race longer than former Maryland Congressman John Delaney.

Delaney was the first Democrat to launch a campaign, the first to open an office in Iowa and is still the only candidate to visit all 99 counties in the state.

Delaney stopped by the Channel 13 studios to talk about his experiences touring Iowa, the ICE raids and why he criticized the positions of some Democratic candidates.