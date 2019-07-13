Presidential Candidates Meet With Voters at Ankeny’s SummerFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidates are trying to win over a Republican-leaning metro suburb.

John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, John Hickenlooper and Bill de Blasio all took part in a barbecue Saturday afternoon at SummerFest in Ankeny.

Andrea Phillips, the vice chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, says Ankeny is the type of community Democrats need to win in order to have success in 2020. While Democrats focused on their different platforms, they all took shots at President Donald Trump.

“We have an individual in the White House who is reckless and lawless and destroying,” said Delaney.

"As your president I will not be coddling dictators and make jokes with Vladimir Putin about meddling. I will stand with allies and stand with America,” said Klobuchar.

"I can also guarantee that we will bring honesty and common decency back to the White House and we will restore America`s role as the leader of the free world,” said Hickenlooper.

"We are fighting for the heart and soul of our country and for our party right now,” said de Blasio.

This wasn't the final stop of the weekend for the four candidates.

They will join eight other candidates in Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon. The candidates are all taking part in the Progress Iowa Corn Feed on Sunday.

The event begins at noon and each candidate will get a chance to speak starting around 1:30 p.m.