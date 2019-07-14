2 Injured in Crash Involving Semis, U-Haul on Interstate 80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- Two people were injured in a crash involving two semi trucks and a U-Haul truck on Interstate 80 Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the 191 milemarker near the Malcom exit on I-80 eastbound. The Iowa State Patrol said one of the semis caught fire as a result of the crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, there were no fatalities but two people were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

At one point, a portion of the interstate was closed and traffic was backed up for seven to ten miles. The interstate has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.