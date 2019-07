Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A fire forced a restaurant in Des Moines to close Sunday.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at Centro in downtown Des Moines.

No one was injured, but crews evacuated the residences above the restaurant as a precaution.

Centro said on Facebook that the restaurant will be closed for the remainder of Sunday for kitchen maintenance. The restaurant has not officially said when it will reopen.