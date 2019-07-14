Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week. Ashlyn Clark's surprise tweet, Serena Williams, Fred Jackson running in Ames, and Moana/Marijuana?
FACEOFF: Ashlyn’s Surprise, Serena Loses, Fred Jackson, Moana/Marijuana?
-
FACEOFF: Oliver Martin, Kimbrel a Cub, 3-Point Line Back, Soundoff in Space
-
FACEOFF: The Iowa Connection Goes Beyond Nick Nurse With the Raptors
-
FaceOff: Politico Reporter Takes Shots at Iowa, SoundOff Answers
-
FACEOFF: Baer Honored, Jacobson is Smart, Dolph the Comedian, Tiger Little
-
FACEOFF: Wild, Bucs on to Postseason, ICubs Battle Weather
-
-
What do Iowans Need to Know About Illinois Legalizing Recreational Marijuana
-
FACEOFF: Derby Controversy, Wild win, Baseball Flooding, Newman Dominates
-
I THINK: Bodexpress is the Hero We All Needed
-
I THINK: Ruiz’ Heavyweight win Has Dad Bod Supporters Celebrating
-
I THINK: The Power of Sports Seen Firsthand During the World Cup
-
-
I THINK: Most Fans Still Dig the Long Ball
-
I THINK: Hawkeye Alternate Uniforms get an ‘A,’ Despite the Hate
-
I THINK: Stop Bashing the US Women for Scoring 13 Goals