FACEOFF: Ashlyn’s Surprise, Serena Loses, Fred Jackson, Moana/Marijuana?

Posted 11:38 pm, July 14, 2019, by

Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week.  Ashlyn Clark's surprise tweet, Serena Williams, Fred Jackson running in Ames, and Moana/Marijuana?

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.