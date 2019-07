× $100 Million Lost Island Theme Park Planned for Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa water park is getting ready for a major expansion.

On Monday, owners of the popular Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo announced plans to build a $100 million theme park adjacent to their current attractions.

State “rise” funds, city money and private investments will help fund the project.

Construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks, with the park opening in 2022.