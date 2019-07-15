× Authorities Release Names of 3 Found Dead at Bancroft Home

BANCROFT, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three people found dead at a residence in Bancroft last Friday.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a report last Friday about two deceased individuals at a residence in the 500 block of S. Morehouse Street. When police arrived, they found a third body at the residence.

Police found 22-year-old Mason Alrik Cederwall and 30-year-old Amy Lynn Manna. Manna was a resident of the home. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined both Cederwell and Manna were shot to death. The Department of Public Safety has called their deaths homicides.

The third body found was 30-year-old Austin James Bernhard of Bancroft. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said Bernhard was Manna’s ex-boyfriend. Bernard was arrested July 4, 2019, for assault and burglary charges in an incident involving the two victims.