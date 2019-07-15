‘Flat Racist Attack,’ Joe Biden Tells Iowans of President Trump’s Tweets About Four Women of Color in Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Monday night, former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate from Delaware, called President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democratic women of color serving in Congress "a flat racist attack."

"Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," Trump tweeted.

Biden responded to Trump's verbal attacks during a campaign house party at the home of former Iowa first couple Tom and Christie Vilsack, "He should go home. He should go home."

Biden, a two-term vice president under Barack Obama, said that Trump's behavior is harming the United States in the eyes of other countries. "He is damaging us around the world that is beyond the comprehension of anyone."

Christie Vilsack pointed out that she and her husband also hosted Biden at a house party in 1987 when he ran for president the first time. Tom Vilsack, who served as Obama's secretary of agriculture, worked with Biden for eight years and praised him outside the Vilsacks' new home in Waukee. "This is a guy who is competent and confident," Vilsack said.

The Vilsacks did not formally endorse Biden's campaign for president.