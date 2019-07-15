Iowa Veteran Completes Walk Across Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Washington -- It took six months to complete but Central Iowan, and veteran, Rick Harrison completed his walk across the country. He started in Naples, Florida with his Brother, Jeffrey, on January 23rd and walked over 3,000 miles to Seattle, Washington. He arrived in the city limits of Seattle Sunday late afternoon.

We introduced you to the brothers back in April when their walk took them back through their home state. They trekked right past the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

They were walking in honor of their dad who passed away after battling Dementia. Their father made a bet with Rick about how long it would take from ocean to ocean, on foot.

Jeffrey ended up having to stop along the way. Rick kept going, finishing the final few hundred miles on his own.

They are going to keep their donations page up until the end of this year. All the money raised is going to the Iowa Veterans Hospital. You can donate at their Facebook Page.