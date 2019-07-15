× Prairie Meadows Awards $6M in Grants to Iowa Nonprofits

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows awarded $6 million in grants to support central Iowa charities and organizations.

Prairie Meadows and Polk County held a joint luncheon Monday to celebrate the grant recipients.

The partnership between Prairie Meadows and Polk County works to improve the community by strengthening central Iowa’s infrastructure and services. The partnership has generated $1.8 billion in funding over the last 30 years.

“As a nonprofit organization, Prairie Meadows fulfills its mission by giving back to organizations that support arts and culture, education, economic development, and human services. We are excited to see how these grants positively impact our central Iowa community,” said Julie Stewart, Prairie Meadows’ director of community relations.

In total, Prairie Meadows awarded 205 Community Betterment and 17 Legacy Grants. Polk County gave out 174 Community Betterment Grants and 32 Developmental Grants.

The City of West Des Moines, the Town of Bondurant, Childserve and the Easter Seals Society of Iowa received some of the largest Legacy Grants.

Click here to view 2019 Prairie Meadows Community Betterment Grant recipients.

Click here to view 2019 Prairie Meadows Legacy Grant recipients.