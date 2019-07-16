Final Report Released on Deadly Iowa School Bus Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on a deadly school bus fire that killed two people in western Iowa back in 2017.

The driver of the bus, Donnie Hendricks, and his sole passenger, 16-year-old Megan Klindt, died in the fire. The NTSB says Hendricks' failure to control the bus and the failure of the Riverside Community School District to provide adequate oversight over Hendricks caused the accident.

The NTSB also notes the fire started when Hendricks accelerated, probably in an attempt to get out of the ditch. This caused the turbo charger to overload, in part because the exhaust pipe was blocked due to the position of the bus in the ditch.

Klindt's family is suing the Riverside School District. Her parents say the district and its superintendent knew Hendricks could not perform his duties because of physical impairments.