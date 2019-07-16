× Gov. Reynolds Addresses Iowa Teachers at ‘TLC’ Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa — It may be summer break, but that didn’t keep teachers from across the state from packing the Iowa Events Center for the sixth annual TLC conference.

Tuesday’s conference closely examines best practices for the state’s teacher leadership and compensation program.

Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke at the Teacher Leadership Conference Tuesday morning, reminding educators of the important role they make in the lives of students — connecting young people with real-world learning experiences and helping them become informed citizens.

“You represent the critical difference the teachers are making through improved instruction, innovation, and dedication to our students,” said Reynolds.

She also spoke about helping students who suffer from mental health issues.

In addition, Reynolds also talked about the impact the Future Ready Iowa program is making. The program supports hands-on work-based opportunities for students.