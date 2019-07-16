× Last Day for Iowans to Apply for FEMA Assistance Due to Storm Damage

DES MOINES, Iowa — The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after damage caused by flooding and storms earlier this year is Tuesday.

The deadline was pushed back from July 1st for Iowans who suffered losses due to severe weather between March 12 and June 15th.

Homeowners and renters in nine Iowa counties are eligible to apply. Those counties are Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury.

People can apply for grants for temporary housing, repairs, and even medical bills.

Twenty-six hundred Iowans have already applied.

An extension on applying for low-interest Small Business Administration loans was also granted until June 16th.

You can learn more about applying www.floods2019.iowa.gov.