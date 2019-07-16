× Metro Shelters Offering Places to Escape the Heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — With excessive heat in the forecast, Polk County is doing what it can to help keep people cool this week.

Central Iowa Shelter & Services and Bethel Mission will both offer amnesty programs Friday through Monday. This means no one will be turned away. The Animal Rescue League will also open their doors for people and pets to cool down. DART will offer free bus rides to and from daytime cooling centers and emergency homeless shelters.

Central Iowa Shelter & Services is located at 1420 Mulberry Street in Des Moines.

Bethel Mission is located at 1310 6th Avenue in Des Moines.

For details on the services closest to you, dial 211 or visit 211iowa.org.