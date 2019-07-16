More Than 50 New Foods Available at the 2019 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is know for its unique food concoctions, and fairgoers can try over 50 new foods at this year’s fair.
The 2019 new foods include:
- Apple Cider Shake Up
- Apple Fritter Funnel Cake
- Apple Nachos
- Apple Slices with Fresh Ground Honey Roasted Peanut Butter
- Bacon Wrapped Pig Wings*
- Bauder Ultimate Bacon Crisp
- Benoits Beignets
- Berkshire Bacon Balls on a Stick
- Boozy Pecan Caramel Apple
- Breakfast Sandwich – Egg, Corned Beef, and Cheese Biscuit
- Brownie Waffle Stick
- Campfire Cracker Jacks Caramel Sundae
- Caramel Apple Bites
- Caramel Apple Cider Shake
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine
- Chicken Parmesan Stick
- Chicken Street Tacos*
- Chocolate Brownie Waffle Stick
- Chuckie’s Pork Strip Basket*
- Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar*
- Deep Fried Deviled Eggs
- Dessert Poutine
- Dill Pickle Popcorn
- Dilly Dog
- Double Pork Poutine
- Fried Avocado Slices
- Funnel Fries*
- Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap*
- Jalapeno Popper Pizza*
- Jumbo Super Dog
- Lemon Sipper with Peppermint*
- Mexi-Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi
- Monster Cookie Popcorn
- Orange Creamsicle Milkshake
- Orange Sipper with Peppermint
- Peach Empanadas
- Pete’s Steak Popper*
- Pie Shakes
- Rainbow Poutine
- Ranch Hand Steak Salad
- Salted Caramel Apple Shake
- Senora Dog
- Sirloin Beef Tip Sandwich
- Slaughter House Poutine
- Slow Roasted Half Chicken Dinner
- Smoked Ham & Eggs
- Soft Serve Cookie Dough Cones
- Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi
- Tangled Onion Pork Po-Boy
- The Chief*
- The Chinese Sweet Corn Cup
- The Colossus*
- The Corn Stacker Cocktail
- Tiramisu Injection Cone with Flavor Shot
- Walt’s Lemonade Creamsicle
- White Cheddar Popcorn
- X-Treme Balls*
*Denotes 2019 Best New Food Finalist
The 2019 Best New Deal Winner:
The Best New Deal Contest recognizes a value food item that is budget friendly food item under $4. The Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar is the best new Fair food under $4.
Find the Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar at J&L Soukup’s Wonder Bar stand. This is a new version of a traditional State Fair favorite. The hand-cut cookies and cream ice cream is dipped in chocolate, then rolled in crushed Oreo cookie pieces.
The 2019 Best New Food Finalists:
Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap; $10; Located at G Mig’s Wrap Stand, this new food is a cheddar tortilla wrap with tender beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing Chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chilies, cheddar Jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle. On the side is a zest salsa verde sauce. Gluten free wraps are available at an additional cost.
The Chief; $8; Find The Chief at The Rib Shack, a new creation of Navajo BBQ fried bread with slow-smoked beef brisket topped with cilantro lime slaw and a salsa cream drizzle. A slow-smoked pork option is also available.
Cast your vote to save a new food and add it to the Top 3 New Foods for 2019. Fair enthusiasts can cast their vote for the third new food via the Iowa State Fair App. Voting closes Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.
The top 3 new Fair foods will compete for the coveted 2019 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote Thursday, August 8 – Monday, August 12 at midnight. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 14 during the Fair.
2019 Best New Foods and Finalists
Visit iowastatefair.org to learn more about the 2019 New Foods and New Food Contest.