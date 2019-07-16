× More Than 50 New Foods Available at the 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is know for its unique food concoctions, and fairgoers can try over 50 new foods at this year’s fair.

The 2019 new foods include:

Apple Cider Shake Up

Apple Fritter Funnel Cake

Apple Nachos

Apple Slices with Fresh Ground Honey Roasted Peanut Butter

Bacon Wrapped Pig Wings*

Bauder Ultimate Bacon Crisp

Benoits Beignets

Berkshire Bacon Balls on a Stick

Boozy Pecan Caramel Apple

Breakfast Sandwich – Egg, Corned Beef, and Cheese Biscuit

Brownie Waffle Stick

Campfire Cracker Jacks Caramel Sundae

Caramel Apple Bites

Caramel Apple Cider Shake

Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine

Chicken Parmesan Stick

Chicken Street Tacos*

Chocolate Brownie Waffle Stick

Chuckie’s Pork Strip Basket*

Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar*

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs

Dessert Poutine

Dill Pickle Popcorn

Dilly Dog

Double Pork Poutine

Fried Avocado Slices

Funnel Fries*

Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap*

Jalapeno Popper Pizza*

Jumbo Super Dog

Lemon Sipper with Peppermint*

Mexi-Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi

Monster Cookie Popcorn

Orange Creamsicle Milkshake

Orange Sipper with Peppermint

Peach Empanadas

Pete’s Steak Popper*

Pie Shakes

Rainbow Poutine

Ranch Hand Steak Salad

Salted Caramel Apple Shake

Senora Dog

Sirloin Beef Tip Sandwich

Slaughter House Poutine

Slow Roasted Half Chicken Dinner

Smoked Ham & Eggs

Soft Serve Cookie Dough Cones

Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi

Tangled Onion Pork Po-Boy

The Chief*

The Chinese Sweet Corn Cup

The Colossus*

The Corn Stacker Cocktail

Tiramisu Injection Cone with Flavor Shot

Walt’s Lemonade Creamsicle

White Cheddar Popcorn

X-Treme Balls*

*Denotes 2019 Best New Food Finalist

The 2019 Best New Deal Winner:

The Best New Deal Contest recognizes a value food item that is budget friendly food item under $4. The Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar is the best new Fair food under $4.

Find the Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar at J&L Soukup’s Wonder Bar stand. This is a new version of a traditional State Fair favorite. The hand-cut cookies and cream ice cream is dipped in chocolate, then rolled in crushed Oreo cookie pieces.

The 2019 Best New Food Finalists:

Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap; $10; Located at G Mig’s Wrap Stand, this new food is a cheddar tortilla wrap with tender beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing Chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chilies, cheddar Jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle. On the side is a zest salsa verde sauce. Gluten free wraps are available at an additional cost.

The Chief; $8; Find The Chief at The Rib Shack, a new creation of Navajo BBQ fried bread with slow-smoked beef brisket topped with cilantro lime slaw and a salsa cream drizzle. A slow-smoked pork option is also available.

Cast your vote to save a new food and add it to the Top 3 New Foods for 2019. Fair enthusiasts can cast their vote for the third new food via the Iowa State Fair App. Voting closes Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

The top 3 new Fair foods will compete for the coveted 2019 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote Thursday, August 8 – Monday, August 12 at midnight. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 14 during the Fair.

2019 Best New Foods and Finalists

Visit iowastatefair.org to learn more about the 2019 New Foods and New Food Contest.