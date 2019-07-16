× Portion of Ingersoll Ave. Closed After SUV Crashes Into Utility Pole

DES MOINES, Iowa – A one-vehicle crash has blocked traffic on a portion of Ingersoll Avenue as well as cutting power to the surrounding neighborhood.

The accident happened around 7:00 a.m. in the 3300 block of Ingersoll Avenue, in front of Jesse’s Embers. Police say a westbound SUV hit a utility pole and knocked it down.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and is being transported to a hospital for treatment.

Ingersoll Avenue, between 31st and 34th streets, is shut down in both directions. Traffic lights and power to the area are currently out.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the accident and restore power.