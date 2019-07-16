Steve King Calls Out Joni Ernst for Criticism of President Trump’s Tweets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Iowa Congressman Steve King attacked fellow Republican Senator Joni Ernst on Twitter amid the continued national debate over President Donald Trump's controversial messages over the weekend.

Trump tweeted that a group of four Democratic congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, should "go back" to the "totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" and fix problems there instead of complaining about America. Three of the four congresswomen were born in the U.S., all are U.S. citizens and all are women of color.

Ernst on Monday called the president's words racist and non-constructive to promoting Republican plans.

King responded to Ernst publicly on Twitter on Tuesday, accusing her of advancing a "fake news" narrative against the president.

Ernst has not replied to King either on social media or through a formal statement.