In a class 4A regional final, Oskaloosa won at A-D-M, 1-0. The Indians advance to the state tournament in Fort Dodge.

Last year's 4A champ, Hoover, moved up to class 5A, and still reached the regional final. The Valley Tigers were too much for Hoover though, 6-1 the final.

The girls state tourney starts Monday.