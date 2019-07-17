Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Arrest Made in Murder of Mother and Her Two Children in Des Moines

Posted 12:09 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, July 17, 2019

Bodies of two children and one adult found in townhome at 1003 Day Street on July 16, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A Des Moines man is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder for the shooting deaths of a mother and her two children late Tuesday night.

29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and her five-year-old son Jose Mejia-Flores were found dead in their home in the 1000 block of Day Street around 11:00 pm Tuesday night.

31-year-old Marvin Oswald Esquivel-Lopez has been arrested and charged with their murder.  Police say he shared the home with Flores-Rodriguez and her family but they didn’t have a domestic relationship.

