Demo Begins Wednesday on Future Site of Ames Miracle League Playground and Field

AMES, Iowa — The City of Ames is making way for a more inclusive playground.

Wednesday afternoon, the Ames Homebuilders Association will begin tearing down the playground at Inis Grove Park.

In its place will be built the Ames Miracle League Playground and Field. The playground will have a rubberized surface and will be 100-percent accessible.

It is designed so kids with or without disabilities can play together.