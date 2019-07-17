× Former Cyclone Football Standouts Added to Coach Campbell’s Staff

AMES, Iowa – Matt Campbell is adding two familiar faces to his staff at Iowa State.

Former football players Joel Lanning and Kyle Kempt will join the Cyclones’ staff as quality control assistants, Campbell announced Wednesday.

Lanning, a 2017 First-Team All-American linebacker and 2018 Iowa State Gary Thompson Male Athlete of the Year, will help with the defense. Kempt, who was a 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 quarterback, will assist with the offense.

“Joel and Kyle are two of the biggest reasons we have been able to change the culture within our program at Iowa State,” Campbell said. “As captains, they were leaders who inspired greatness in their teammates. They also have sharp football minds and are eager to get into coaching. This will be a great first step for them as they initiate their coaching careers and they will be a valuable asset to our coaching staff and players.”

Campbell announced another hire Wednesday as well. Josh Rosenthal has been brought on as an assistant director of scouting. He previously worked as the director of football operations and wide receivers coach at Concordia in Minnesota.