Former “Voice” Contestant Holds Summer Camp for Foster Children

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman shared her talent and life story on the NBC singing competition "The Voice" and now Sharane Calister is sharing her experience with young people here at home.

Sharane Calister was a favorite of coach Adam Levine but she just missed the top ten. She hasn't stopped singing or giving back.

Calister started a summer camp for teens in the the foster system. She was in foster care herself and wanted to share her experiences with teens going through it now. Calister says participants on the first day shared their life stories and it gave her goosebumps and left her with tears in her eyes. She also says the teens look at her and see that it's possible to turn a negative into a positive and that they can go for their dreams despite their past.

The summer sessions include the topics of making healthy choices, financial literacy, and career pathways. She says they are all topics that she wish she knew more about when she was in the foster care system.

Sharane Calister's Summer Sessions are held every Thursday through August 8th. To sign up or give a donation, reach out to Calister at teamsharane@gmail.com

Calister is still singing and performs in Des Moines when she can. You can track her on her Facebook page, Sharane Calister.