× High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle Ends with Crash Into Utility Poles

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police arrested a man following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that ended when the suspect crashed into two utility poles early Wednesday morning.

A Des Moines police officer attempted to pull over a car in the 1500 block of University Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. after noticing the vehicle was stolen, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The driver took off and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in the 1800 block of Forest when the vehicle sheared off a utility pole at its base and then went airborne. The vehicle then hit another utility pole and broke it off about five feet off the ground, before landing on its top.

The driver, 27-year-old Juliano Lopez Dejesus, ran from the scene on foot. He was found by officers a short distance away and taken into custody. Police say he suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Lopez Dejesus is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree theft, eluding, interference with official acts, driving while barred, and probation violations.