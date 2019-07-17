× Iowa OSHA: TV Tower Worker Wasn’t Wearing Proper Safety Equipment Before Fatal Fall

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the man who died trying to fix the Fox 17 TV tower back in May was not wearing proper safety equipment at the time.

Forty-seven-year-old Kevin Wright of Indiana died when he fell from the tower in Alleman.

His crew had been hired to fix it after it had been struck by lightning.

OSHA documents say Wright was making a splice in transmission lines to hook up an existing antenna. When he disconnected his lanyard to reposition himself, he slipped and fell.

The Oklahoma-based company he worked for has already been slapped with over $15,000 in fines.

Precision Communications says Wright did have correct safety equipment but did not have it attached at the time.