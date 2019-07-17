Iowa State Patrol Reminds People to Stay Safe During RAGBRAI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAGBRAI rolls through the state next week, and the Iowa State Patrol wants to remind riders and drivers to keep safety in mind.

The Iowa State Patrol got involved when RAGBRAI started in 1973. The patrol has 13 troopers to help get the cyclists safely from river to river.

The route starts in Council Bluffs. Then, cyclists head to Atlantic, Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield, and Burlington. They'll dip their tires in the Mississippi River in Keokuk on Saturday, July 27th.

The route from Winterset to Indianola is short at about 40 miles. The State Patrol is worried about congestion if many riders from the metro join for the day. "There could be 20,000, 30,000 bikes that day, so we're asking if people plan to join the ride that day and they're not registered to do it safely and efficiently," said Sergeant Nathan Ludwig.

RAGBRAI has an app that lets people know the daily route and updates throughout the week.