ISU Coach Matt Campbell Helps Out Charlie’s Angels

AMES, Iowa- Iowa State Head Football Coach Matt Campbell came to Jack Trice Stadium, but not for football, but rather to help a little girl with her cause.

Six year old Charlie Huguenin is the focus of a group called Charlie’s Angels, a fund-raising group generating dollars for Cystic Fibrosis research.

“I said you know I have a sick grand-daughter, I need your help,” said Lynn Moore, Charlie’s grandmother. “He’s like I’ll do anything I can to help you, it has nothing to do with me being the coach, he said this has to do with me being able to help.”

Campbell has come to the luncheon every year since he was named the Iowa State Head Football Coach.

“I had no idea what I was getting into four years ago, let me tell you, said Campbell. “If you know Lynn she should be hired on our staff as one of our top recruiters.”

Campbell did bring along a new hire, former Cyclone standout ironman Joel Lanning who played quarterback and linebacker for the team, at times in the same game.

“Its awesome to be back,” said Lanning. “I’ll be on the defensive side, helping with linebackers, really just anywhere or anything they need me to do.”

Campbell put the tasks before them in perspective.

“Obviously Charlie’s Angels and what you’ve done there’s a lot of great people here making a major difference,” said Campbell. “What we do is play games we play a sport what you’re doing is you’re changing lives.”

The luncheon raised over $6,000 for Cystic Fibrosis research. In total, Charlie’s Angels have raised over $120,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Research.