Jon Lester Says He’ll Keep Ashlyn Clark Autographed Baseball in Locker

"It just shows you how great people are". That was Ashlyn Clark's reaction after meeting Cubs ace Jon Lester.

Lester invited Ashlyn Clark and her family to Wrigley Field for a game, and an autograph. Hers! Wednesday night at his NVRQT fundraiser for pediatric cancer awareness, Lester said he will keep Clark's autograph in his locker.

Clark, a senior at Humboldt High, has stage four Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and hit a home run this season between chemo treatments at the Mayo Clinic. Lester is a cancer survivor, and three time World Series champion.

Once she returns from Chicago, Clark resumes chemo and radiation. Her mom, Kristi, believes Ashlyn will soon be cancer free.