Police: No Threat to Public After Triple Homicide in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — More details are being released by Des Moines police about a triple homicide that was discovered in the Cheatom Park neighborhood late Tuesday night and police say there is no threat to the community.

Police were called to the residence at 1003 Day Street just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night after someone called to report three people were found deceased.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a female child, a male child, and a female adult. Police say all three victims had gunshot injuries. They are treating the deaths as homicides and autopsies will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of the deaths.

Police are still working to confirm the names and ages of the victims.

The 911 caller has been identified and police have interviewed those with relevant information about activity at the residence.

Police believe they have identified the person or persons responsible for the deaths but they are waiting for confirmation of forensic evidence before revealing that information.