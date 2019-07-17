× Sen. Ernst Calls President’s Tweets Racist, Rep. Steve King Criticizes Her, Ernst Responds by Criticizing Media

DES MOINES, Iowa — What began with President Donald Trump tweeting what Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, called racist; continued with Iowa Representative Steve King, a 4th District Republican from Kiron, tweeting criticism about Ernst’s response, now has Ernst sending out a statement in response to King’s criticism that criticizes the media’s attention to the incidents.

Friday, President Trump sent a series of tweets concerning four Democratic women of color serving in the U.S. House. The tweets included this: “So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came…”

Monday, when Channel 13 news asked Senator Ernst’s office for comment, the office responded with this statement: “This isn’t constructive; we should stay focused on debating the issues and the radical policy agenda they’re pushing.”

Ernst later had an exchange with reporters in Washington, D.C. and when asked if President’s Trumps tweets were racist, Ernst responded, “Uh, yeah. They’re American citizens.”

Congressmen King responded Tuesday with this tweet:

When asked Tuesday for a response to King’s criticism, Ernst’s office sent out this statement which didn’t mention that criticism but instead focused on the media: “For the last two and a half years, many in the national media have been working overtime to destroy this president and divide Republicans and I’m not going to play along. Those folks don’t focus on the jobs being created, the record economic growth, and the measures President Trump has taken to keep our country safe. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m going to spend my time working with the president to combat the radical socialist agenda and stand up for America against people who want to tear it down.”

Senator Ernst also reaffirmed to national media that she still supports the president’s policies.