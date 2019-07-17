Homicide Investigation Underway After Two Children, One Adult Found Dead in Des Moines Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating after two children and one adult were found dead inside a Des Moines apartment late Tuesday night. Police were called to 1003 Day Street around 11 pm on a report of three people dead.

The responding officers were able to confirm two children and one adult were found dead upon arrival at the scene. Police are considering all three deaths to be homicides at this time.

Ages, gender, and relationships are not yet being released. Witnesses are still being interviewed and evidence is still being examined by the Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Police were still on scene as of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning with a portion of 10th Street, where it crosses with Day Street, blocked off.

These are the 7th, 8th, and 9th homicides of 2019 for the city of Des Moines.

Stay with Channel 13 as we will follow this developing story as more information becomes available by police.