Ankeny Family Sues After Son’s Four-Hour School Bus Ride Around Town

ANKENY, Iowa -- A family is suing the company that provides busing for the Ankeny School District after they say their son was left on a bus for hours while they frantically tried to find him.

Christa and Nicholas Moore say their son, who suffers from ADHD, disappeared for nearly four hours on the afternoon of May 28th. Their son was supposed to be dropped off at his daycare provider's home around 3:00 pm that day. He didn't arrive at the home until nearly 7:00 pm. Neither the bus, its driver or the attendant on board were able to be contacted during the entire four hours. Ankeny Police were even called in to search with no luck.

According to the lawsuit when the bus did finally drop off the Moore's son, the bus driver refused to answer questions without a lawyer present.

The Moore's are suing Durham School Services, L.P., the company contracted to provide busing service in Ankeny, claiming the company was negligent in its hiring and training of employees and false imprisonment for keeping their son aboard the bus for hours without food, water or access to a restroom.