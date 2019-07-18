× Bob Vander Plaats Endorses King Challenger Feenstra

HULL, Iowa — Randy Feenstra has picked up a big endorsement in his primary challenge of Congressman Steve King.

On Thursday Bob Vander Plaats, President and CEO of The FAMiLY LEADER announced he is backing Feenstra’s attempt to unseat King after nine terms in Congress.

Feenstra’s campaign announced the endorsement with this message from Vander Plaats:

“I am pleased to announce my endorsement of Senator Randy Feenstra in his campaign for the Republican nomination for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. Randy is a man of integrity who is guided by his faith and someone Iowans’ can trust to faithfully represent them in Congress. As a State Senator he has defended Christian values, protected the unborn and stood tall against the progressive agenda in Des Moines that would undermine religious liberty, sanctity of human life, and our constitutional freedoms.” “Randy teamed with Governor Reynolds to pass the largest income tax cut in Iowa history, protected our 2nd Amendment rights and supported our family farmers. Randy is a proven conservative who has long record of delivering results for Iowa. He’ll do the same in Washington as our next Congressman and that’s why I encourage voters across the 4th District to vote for Randy Feenstra in the 2020 republican primary.”

King was stripped of all of his committee assignments earlier this year by Republican leadership.