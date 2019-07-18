Department of Public Health Encourages Iowans to Stay Cool During Dangerous Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dangerous heat in the metro isn’t stopping people from getting outside, but experts say you should try to avoid it if possible.

Iowa Cubs fans didn’t let the extreme heat stop them from heading to the game on Thursday, but many of them were following the shade as the afternoon went on.

“We moved up into the shade to get out of the sun. Most definitely. It’s going to be too hot just sitting in the sun,” Iowa Cubs fan Dan Taylor said.

Others chose the suite life and watched the game with the comfort of air conditioning.

“Definitely in here probably not going to be sitting outside. It’s a little bit hotter than I would like,” Iowa Cubs fan Lindsey Deon said

But no matter where you’re sitting on hot days you’re allowed to bring in a sealed bottle of water and take advantage of additional sunscreen and water located on the concourse.

“The concourse down below is always ten degrees cooler than it is everywhere else. It stinks in April. It’s great in July. We’ve got the walk in cooler for adults to go through. That’s a popular spot. We have a first aid station. We have a family room a place where you need attention and all of those things,” Iowa Cubs Vice President and Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer said.

But being in the heat is not for everyone, the Iowa Department of Public Health is encouraging people to stay inside to prevent heat related illnesses.

"Heat exhaustion is what you start to feel when you are very sweaty, you have cold pale clammy skin. You might begin to feel a little dizzy, a little tired. That's when you definitely want to move to the shade. You want to try to cool down, cool compresses, take sips of water and if you start to have problems like vomiting or if your symptoms aren't improving you'll want to seek medical care," State Epidemiologist and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said.

Another heat related illness to watch out for is heat stroke, some symptoms include dry red skin and a temperature of 103 degrees or higher.

Experts say it’s also important to remember not to leave children or pets in cars especially during dangerous heat waves.

“Even with the windows cracked the temperatures in cars can go up very quickly and so some people find it valuable to have a reminder system, especially if there is a child or somebody in the back seat who might be asleep or not speak up. Something to cue you to remember to check the back of the car,” Dr. Pedati said.