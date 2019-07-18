Former Hawkeye Peter Jok Says He’ll Stick to Basketball After Baseball First Pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peter Jok tweeted Wednesday night that he needed to go to an Iowa Cubs game, like he did so frequently as a kid. The I-Cubs saw the tweet, and invited Jok to throw out the first pitch the next day.

In one hundred degree heat, the former Hawkeye basketball star took the mound, and threw the ball ... straight into the ground. Maybe he was demonstrating a bounce pass?

Jok says he tried to throw too hard, and that baseball is harder than it looks.

Can't argue with that.

The I-Cubs pitchers did not fare much better giving up a franchise record eight home runs to the OKC Dodgers. Cubs lose, 18-5.