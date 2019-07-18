× Grassley Asks for Immigration Records of Marvin Escobar-Orellano

WASHINGTON, DC — Senator Charles Grassley is asking the Trump Administration to release more details about the immigration history of a man accused of killing a mother and her two children in Des Moines.

Marvin Escobar-Orellano is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder for the deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children, Grecia and Ever, on Tuesday evening. Police say they all shared the same address.

ICE officials have confirmed that Escobar-Orellano has twice been deported from the US in 2010 and 2011. He was using the alias of Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez while living in Des Moines. Senator Grassley is asking the Department of Homeland Security to release more details about his repeated illegal entry into the country.

In a letter to Acting Secretary of DHS Kevin McAleenan, Grassley writes:

“It is crucial we understand how someone who had been twice deported from this country was able to re-enter for at least a third time and commit such an act of senseless violence. This case demonstrates yet again the need for Congress to take action to more effectively secure our border and keep dangerous criminals from so easily entering the United States.”

Grassley is asking for all documents to be released by next Monday, July 22nd.