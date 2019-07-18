× Grassley Asks for Immigration Records of Marvin Esquivel-Lopez

WASHINGTON, DC — Senator Charles Grassley is asking the Trump Administration to release more details about the immigration history of a man accused of killing a mother and her two children in Des Moines.

Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder for the deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children, Grecia and Even, on Tuesday evening. Police say they all shared the same address.

ICE officials have confirmed that Esquivel-Lopez has twice been deported from the US in 2010 and 2011. Senator Grassley is asking the Department of Homeland Security to release more details about Esquivel-Lopez’s repeated illegal entry into the country.

In a letter to Acting Secretary of DHS Kevin McAleenan, Grassley writes:

“It is crucial we understand how someone who had been twice deported from this country was able to re-enter for at least a third time and commit such an act of senseless violence. This case demonstrates yet again the need for Congress to take action to more effectively secure our border and keep dangerous criminals from so easily entering the United States.”

Grassley is asking for all documents to be released by next Monday, July 22nd.