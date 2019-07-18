Healthcare and Insurance Providers Talk Millennial Health at Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –Community leaders talked about the health of Millennials at a forum in Des Moines.

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield held the Millennial Health Forum, along with the Greater Des Moines Partnership. Mark Talluto with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association presented data about the state of health for people born between 1981 and 1996.

He said data shows the top condition affecting millennials is major depression. Millennials are more affected by behavioral health conditions when compared to the national population.

“Higher prevalence rate increases of chronic conditions like type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disease, but what's really surprising is if you look at the top ten conditions nationally that impact millennials, six out of ten of those conditions are behavioral health conditions,” said Talluto.

Community members participated in a listening session this morning. Those are happening in cities around the country.

“The listening sessions tell us what might be contributing to some of these trends we're seeing. The higher trends in depression, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, what might be the factors that influence that so we can then come up with, work with our plans, work with local communities for potential solutions,” said Talluto.

Laura Jackson with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield said the data is concerning. “The good news is we know they’re reversible if we can better understand this generation and make sure digital doesn’t take over their lives and we’re still out and about and we can meet them where they’re at," she said.

Findings will be presented at a national conference in November.