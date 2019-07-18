Iowa Farmland Value Continues to Decline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa farmland prices have gone down in four of the last five years according to Iowa State University, who attributes it to lower commodity prices and higher interest rates.

Based on the 2018 Iowa Farmland Value Survey, total farmland value fell 17% to $7,264 an acre since its peak in 2013 at $8,716 an acre.

However, despite these decreases, current Iowa farmland values are still three times the values of 2000 and 66 percent higher than 2009.

The report compared farmland values and the S&P 500 to find out which was a better investment. The report concluded, "Timing is everything in the success of a rain dance."