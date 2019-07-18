Keeping Cool in Boone County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa- The Boone County Fair is keeping on schedule even with heat warnings for Boone. Cattle were getting hosed off for their daily bath.

“They love a cold bath and a hot day got some fans on them in the Barnes and lots of frequent drinks,” said Nicole Jonas, of Boone County. She and her kids Claire, and Gabe were washing bucket calves before they show them in the ring Friday. “It’s a good place to be on the wash rack just once a day.”

The sheep were showing in the show ring, as large fans were spinning fast.

“We’ve had some tremendous animals here today in spite of all this heat, the exhibitors are holding up, the sheep are holding up, that says they’ve all done their homework.” said Kathy Krafka Harkema. “The most important thing is to keep the fans moving, keep the water to the animals.”

“Just drink lots of water make sure you get in the fans when you can,” said Abigail Dies, of Gilbert.

Also some need to keep chickens cool.

“They go into the dirt and they take a dust bath,” said Caitlyn Needham, of Boone.

At the fair some found cooling under some giant trees by the Rabbit Barn.

Nearby some spent the morning cooling off, on the Des Moines River on a Seven Oaks float trip.

“It was pretty good we just floated along, enjoyed the fun, it was a beautiful day outside for it,” said Katie Oetken, of Garner. “It was actually our last sister bonding day for a while, I’m actually deploying on Tuesday heading to Africa for seven months with the military.”

One popular cool-off spot was not open to cars today. The Ledges State Park Canyon road was closed due to high water. People can still park and walk down to the canyon.