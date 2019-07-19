× Ames Man Faces Federal Child Pornography Charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Ames man will be tried in federal court for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jona Paulus, 33, was charged Thursday with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The indictment alleges Paulus knowingly received and possessed child pornography on his cell phone in April of this year.

Paulus is a former Iowa State grad student who admitted to raping a woman in his campus apartment. He was charged with forcible rape back in April but took a plea deal last month, pleading guilty to intent to commit sex abuse. The state agreed to not file charges in another alleged rape case, as part of the plea deal. On Wednesday, Paulus was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for time served, which meant he was released to federal authorities.

The state also dismissed sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography charges against Paulus so that they can be tried in federal court.

