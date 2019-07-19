× Beware of Social Security Scam Calls

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out about a scam that is targeting your personal information.

Police say several people have reported receiving phone calls telling them that their social security numbers have been suspended. The caller then asks for personal information like birth dates or social security numbers to fix the problem.

The sheriff’s office wants to make sure you never blindly give personal information or money to anyone.

If you have fallen victim to the scam, call the social security inspector general at 1-800-269-0271.